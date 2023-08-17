A Millsboro man is headed to federal prison for 87 months on a weapons charges.
The office of the U.S. Attorney for Delaware said 25-year old Job Gillette was living in a group home, and had somehow amassed seventeen Molotov cocktails, an AK-47, and a ballistic vest, in a shed outside the group home.
Gillette also had materials like Styrofoam that he planned on adding to the Molotov cocktails in an effort to "help the burning liquid adhere to the target and create clouds of thick, choking smoke."
He also had screws and nails that he was going to add to the incendiary devices to increase their destructive effect.
Prosecutors said he had threatened to blow up the group home.