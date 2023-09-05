Bill Taylor, a Millsboro Republican, and owner of a metal fabrication company, has announced he's running for the Senate seat currently held by Tom Carper.
Taylor is a first time politician, although he says in November of 2022 he filed a lawsuit in collaboration with the Firearms Policy Coalition against Delaware's assault weapons ban.
On his campaign web site, Taylor says he identifies as a hardcore constitutionalist.
Democratic Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester has also launched a campaign for Senate. Carper is retiring at the end of his current term.