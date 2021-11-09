A 16-year-old student at a Milltown high school was arrested and charged with bringing a loaded handgun to school Monday, a weapon authorities said was stolen, Delaware State Police announced Tuesday.
According to authorities, a School Resource Officer of John Dickinson High School, located at 1801 Milltown Road, was notified of the boy possibly being in possession of a weapon around 1 p.m. on November 8, 2021.
Police said the trooper brought the student to a vacant, secured classroom and located a stolen, loaded 9mm in the student's waistband.
The boy was charged with the felonies carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited-juvenile, possession of a weapon in a safe school zone, and receiving a stolen firearm. He was committed to the New Castle County Detention Center in lieu of $20,000 cash bond.