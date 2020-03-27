The Wawa location on Limestone Road near Kirkwood Highway in Milltown has been temporarily closed after one of their workers tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement, Wawa reported the were told one of their workers at their 2070 Limestone Road location received that positive test, and that they closed the store immediately for a deep cleaning. That worker's last day working at the store was Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Wawa said they plan to reopen the store as soon as possible, possibly using workers from neighboring stores to assist.
Wawa's 42 Philadelphia stores recently stopped serving made-to-order food to try to slow the coronavirus spead.
"This change in our Philadelphia city stores will enable us to move people through the store faster and keeping their interactions brief, while further encouraging the practice of social distancing."
Built-to-order food in Philadelphia will still be ordered through Door Dash, GrubHub, and UberEats.
It's not known if the Limestone Road test will lead to Wawa instituting a similar policy in Delaware.
Information from NBC10 was used in this article.