Country music star Jimmie Allen heard the news from Delaware last week, and knew he had to come back home.
The Milton-born 2019 Academy of Country Music Best New Artist Jimmie Allen learned of the killing of Delmar Police Cpl. Keith Heacook last week, and quickly booked a trip to Dewey's Bottle & Cork for Monday, May 10, 2021.
"What I want to do is I'm going to come home next week, I'm going to play a pop-up acoustic show, show up if you want, it'll be $10 at the door, and all of that money we will give to Officer Heacook's family," Allen said in a social media post.
"If you can come out and support, even if you don't come to the show, but just want to stop by and make a donation, I'm sure the family would appreciate it."
Allen, who as recently as Monday said he would love to "play a show in the town limits of my hometown Milton, DE this summer," said this reunion has just as much meaning.
"I think it's super important for our communities to come together, and even though I don't live there, Delaware is still home."
That's why Jimmie Allen is coming home next week.
"I'm going to be playing some songs, I wish it was a better situation, but we're going to do what we can to raise money for Officer Heacook's family."
Monday's concert at the Bottle & Cork is slated to begin at 7 p.m., his stop in Delaware comes after two concerts in Tennessee this weekend, and before he travels to Coachella, California to perform with Toby Keith on May 15.