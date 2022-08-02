A Milton man has accepted a plea bargain to avoid a trial connected to the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Jeffrey Schaefer pleaded guilty to a charge of Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building, while three other charges were dropped.
He will be sentenced later by the court, but the charge includes a maximum of six months in prison, up to five years of probation, and potentially a $5,000 fine.
In a court filing of the plea agreement, prosecutors described Schaefer's participation as entering the Capitol at about 2:50 p.m. through a broken window near the Senate Wing doors.
Schaefer took videos and photographs with his cell phone, and went from the Senate Wing to the Crypt, and ultimately a conference room before exiting at around 3:18 p.m.
Prosecutors said Schaefer posted on Facebook he had "been tear gassed 10 times" and "they can't stop us." He also posted profanities about CNN and had seen fellow rioters destroy media equipment.
The next day, Schaefer sent a text saying he had not been tear gassed, but saw "concussion grenades and lots of tear gas."
On January 13, Schaefer sent a text saying he had deleted Twitter, also saying "After all the destruction for the last year and billions in damage and 25-30 deaths, they're calling a few impassioned people who took selfies an insurrection? Gimmie a break."
Schaefer later deleted all January 6 photos and videos from his phone.
The plea deal was signed by Schaefer and his attorney Joshua Insley, along with Assistant U.S. Attorney Anita Eve.
In exchange for the guilty plea, charges of Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disrupting Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building were dropped.