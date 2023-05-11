Country music star Jimmie Allen from Milton is facing accusations of sexual assault and battery by one of his former managers.
Variety reported that an unidentified woman filed the lawsuit, saying she was his day-to-day manager in 2021, he raped her and subjected her to sexual assault and harassment over an 18-month time frame.
Accusations include Allen raping her when he was a guest on "American Idol" in March 2021, sexually abusing her while driving him to business events, and looking at porn on her work computer.
“I have to tell this story because there’s no way I would let my daughter near a situation like this. My life has been turned inside out because of Jimmie Allen,” she told Variety.
Allen told Variety in a statement that he felt it was a consensual relationship.
“It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever,” Allen says. “I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time, she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely. Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”
The lawsuit also names Allen's former music label Wide Open Music -- which he left in late 2022 --, and its founder, Ash Bowers, as defendants.
The filing came out less than 24 hours before Allen was scheduled to give the commencement address at Delaware State University on Friday morning, but in a statement released Thursday afternoon, the school said they are making a late switch.
"Delaware State University has been notified by Jimmie Allen, the scheduled keynote speaker for its 8 a.m, May 12 Undergraduate Commencement, that he will be unable to participate in the ceremony. The University respects Mr. Allen’s decision and is grateful that Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester has agreed to address the graduates."
Allen has burst onto the country music scene since 2017, putting out three country radio No. 1 hits including "Best Shot" and "Make Me Want To" off his debut album Mercury Lane.
He was named the 2021 Country Music Awards Best New Male Artist.