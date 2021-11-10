Milton's Jimmie Allen might have started his country music career late, but it's shining brighter than ever.
The 36-year-old Sussex County native was named the Country Music Association's Best New Male Artist during their annual awards Wednesday night.
Since starting his career in 2017, the platinum-winning singer has already had two country radio No. 1 hits with "Best Shot" and "Make Me Want To" off his debut album Mercury Lane.
His 2020 follow-up Bettie James has spawned "This is Us" and "Freedom Was a Highway", a collaboration with Brad Paisley.
It's a long way from when Allen came to Tennessee with $21 in his bank account, and a dream.
"After ten years of being here, living in my car, living in a trailer, working every job, this is amazing," he told the crowd at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena during his acceptance speech.
Allen said he's cherished the opportunities country music has provided him.
"I thank my father, who is no longer with us, for introducing me to country music. Five years ago, I spent my last $100 and came to the CMA 50th and see Charlie Frye perform on stage, and I got to perform with him last year."
Allen concluded his speech with a reminder of his First State roots.
"Thank you country music. This is for my home town in Delaware, I love y'all."
Allen has also been named the 2020 Best New Male Artist by the Academy of Country Music.