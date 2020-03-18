Since 1979, the Ministry of Caring's Emmanuel Dining Room has been serving hot meals in Wilmington to people in need.
For the first time in its history, the ministry's three dining rooms are closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and accompanying restrictions on large gatherings.
While the virus itself has not struck the facility, executive director Brother Ronald made the difficult, unprecedented decision to shutter the dining room Monday after Gov. John Carney added restrictions to his State of Emergency declaration which prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people, per Centers for Disease Control guidance for virus containment.
"In this period of quarantine, we have to make sure that there is no contact in any way," said Cindy Gamble, Director of Planned Giving and Donor Relations. "The decision was made...that Emmanuel Dining Room needs to serve take-out from this point forward...so people are not coming in in large groups."
At each of its three dining rooms, the organization feeds 250 people every day.
"Normally, we serve breakfast and lunch. Lunch is a hot, nutritious meal," Gamble said.
The ministry's problem is two-fold. Now unable to host folks in its dining room and losing volunteers rapidly due to social distancing practices recommended by the CDC, for the first time Tuesday, staff was handing out boxed lunches to those it serves. Those who came out for their meal received beef stew with vegetables and a snack of cookies grab-and-go-style.
"Now we're looking at a mix of sandwiches and some warm things on certain days. They are going to try to cook hot lunches, if they can, and serve them, but I imagine that will be alternated between cold sandwiches because serving and packing up a hot meal every day, I think, is going to strain the limitations of what they can do."
Gamble said the Ministry of Caring partners with 90 organizations whose members volunteer at its three dining rooms every day.
"A lot of the churches and organizations are not meeting, and groups need to be 10 people or less...so we are starting to see people cancel their volunteer efforts...so that means we need to make up that difference, and we need to encourage people to donate so that we can buy food and make boxed lunches."
The Ministry of Caring prefers monetary donations so staff can buy food in bulk at the best rates. Breakfast costs the Emmanuel Dining Room $2.70 per person per day while lunch costs $4.75 per person per day.
If monetary donations aren't possible, there are other ways you can help. Donations of canned goods and other foods are accepted between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Emmanuel Dining Room West at 121 North Jackson Street in Wilmington.
"If they would like to purchase food on Amazon, such as commercial-sized cans of veggies...hot dogs are big, and we can always serve people hot dogs, individual-sized snacks, they can purchase on Amazon and have them delivered" to the above address, said Gamble.
Other ideas for donations--fruit cocktail, individual apple sauces, mustard and ketchup packets.
The Emmanuel Dining Room also needs bread, rolls and buns, as well as cans of baked beans and large tubs of lunch meat.
Plus if you've got kids at home and want to put them to work, here's an idea:
"If people want to make sandwiches at home; say you have a mom and she has a couple kids at home...if they want to make us 50 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and put them in plastic sandwich bags and drop them off at the dining room, we would be delighted," said Gamble.
But be sure everyone involved washes his or her hands for at least 30 seconds per CDC guidelines for virus containment.
They don't need additional volunteers at this time since they must limit the number of persons coming into their facilities.
"This really is probably the biggest challenge that we are facing," said Gamble. "We're a large ministry, we're 19 programs, 52 different buildings, there's a lot of people firmly committed to helping others, and when you're not allowed to gather and you're not allowed to help each other...that really makes it difficult."
As Delaware's unemployment rate ticks upwards with people out of work due to the coronavirus outbreak and associated closures, they're anticipating a greater need than before.
"It will increase," said Maureen LaFate, Program Director of the Emmanuel Dining Room. "I really believe we need to anticipate for that. That's where we may have to help with food for families to prepare--not just preparing for lunch and breakfast...but we may have to prepare to have food on-hand to help the families that are in need that have children."
Calling it the largest crisis the organization has ever faced, the Ministry of Caring remains committed to its mission, but can't meet the additional needs of the community on its own, especially with schools and some businesses closed, and so many out of work.
"We're praying for help from the community," said LaFate.
Click here for a list of ways you can help the Emmanuel Dining Room.