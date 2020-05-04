There were 5,288 positive novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Delaware, public health officials announced Monday afternoon.
According to the Delaware Division of Public Health, there was another minor jump of 80 new cases identified, over the day prior's 5,208. By county, that broke down to an increase of 31 from 1,903 to 1,934 in New Castle, an increase of 12 from 821 to 833 in Kent, while Sussex rose 36 from 2,461 to 2,497, and 24 cases from an unknown location of origin.
Since positive cases in Delaware are cumulative, the "active" number of cases in Delaware--subtracting the total number of deaths and recoveries associated with the virus--was actually around 3,390.
Deaths in the state related to COVID-19 increased by five, from 177 to 182. Those who died ranged in age from 62 to 87. Two were female and three were male. Three were New Castle County residents and two were Sussex County residents. Four individuals had underlying health conditions. Two individuals were residents of long-term care facilities.
Deaths in long-term care facilities account for about 64 percent of Delaware's overall deaths from COVID-19.
Coronavirus fatalities in Delaware have ranged in age from 26 to 103 years old. Women made up 96 of the fatalities, while men made up 86 of the victims. By county, 82 were from New Castle, 30 were from Kent, and 70 were from Sussex.
Total recoveries rose to 1,716 from Sunday afternoon's announced 1,640, while those hospitalized from the virus dropped from 284 to 281. Of those, 61 are listed as "critically ill"--that's seven more than the day prior.
Negative tests increased by 293 persons from 18,529 to 18,822.
The data above includes results from 373 new tests from the day prior. Increased testing will continue to lead to an increase in cases as Delaware examines other metrics like hospitalizations and percent of positive cases to determine conditions on the ground to reopen.