It wasn't a flawless Election Day at Delaware's polling places.
About a dozen polling places ran out of activation cards, otherwise known as the paper ballots that are inserted into voting machines to record a person's selections.
The mishap forced some voters to wait for up to 30 minutes in some cases while Delaware Department of Elections staff delivered additional ballots to polling places that ran out and all polling places. WDEL has received reports that some voters left before they cast their ballot. It's unclear whether they returned to the polling place to vote.
"We apologize for these delays, and we're definitely working to make this voting experience a success for you," said Cathleen Hartsky-Carter, community relations officer for the Delaware Department of Elections.
Hartsky-Carter told WDEL the Delaware Department of Elections is investigating the issue.
"We're certainly looking into the situation, understanding how it happened, why it happened, and certainly prevent it from ever happening again," Hartsky-Carter said.