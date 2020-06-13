A day after he allegedly almost "beheaded" a statue at the Delaware Law Enforcement Memorial in Dover, a Camden man probably wishes he hadn't brought his cell phone to the site.
Dover police officers found 42-year-old Kyle Bullock's phone at the monument site and while they were on-scene, Bullock came back and asked the cops if they'd seen it.
Bullock was arrested at his home Friday night.
Police said they'd seen Bullock at recent protests, and that he'd been disorderly toward cops and civilian police employees, but he's not part of any organized protest group--in fact, protest group members told police about Bullock, emphasizing that he wasn't with them.
Bullock is being held at the Sussex Correction Institution on a felony criminal mischief charge.