Angelina (left) and Cristobal Lopez

 Delaware State Police

The Georgetown boy who was reported missing and sparked an Amber Alert two weeks ago has been found safe in California.

Georgetown Police say their detectives located 2-year-old Cristobal Lopez in Pasadena, California just outside of Los Angeles.

Georgetown Detectives said they had received information he was taken across the country, and Pasadena Police executed a warrant at a house where he was found.

His mother, Angelina Lopez, has yet to be located. Georgetown Police believe she took Cristobal, who she is court-ordered to stay away from after being charged with child abuse in June.

Angelina has a active warrant for felony breach of release by the Georgetown Police Department.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Angelina Lopez is asked to call 911.

