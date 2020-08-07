The Georgetown boy who was reported missing and sparked an Amber Alert two weeks ago has been found safe in California.
Georgetown Police say their detectives located 2-year-old Cristobal Lopez in Pasadena, California just outside of Los Angeles.
Georgetown Detectives said they had received information he was taken across the country, and Pasadena Police executed a warrant at a house where he was found.
His mother, Angelina Lopez, has yet to be located. Georgetown Police believe she took Cristobal, who she is court-ordered to stay away from after being charged with child abuse in June.
Angelina has a active warrant for felony breach of release by the Georgetown Police Department.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Angelina Lopez is asked to call 911.