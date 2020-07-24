Some of those hoping to get a drive-up COVID-19 test at Delcastle Technical High School on Friday were met with confusion.
New Castle County's scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. event was announced cancelled on social media at 10:04 a.m., after dozens were reportedly already in line, only to find no one there to do their test.
Due to inclement weather our testing site at Delcastle High School has been cancelled today.— New Castle County (@NCCDE) July 24, 2020
New Castle County Executive Spokesperson Brian Cunningham said an email notice was sent to those who had pre-registered for the test, but when the rain stopped, and they'd received word there were people still lining up for the test, they scrambled to get a skeleton crew out to the site and start up operations.
It stopped raining, so @NCC_Paramedics, one of my @NCCDE colleagues and I got out there and got testing restarted safely with a skeleton staff.— County Executive Matt Meyer (@MattMeyerDE) July 24, 2020
There was no public retraction of the county's retraction notice, Cunningham told WDEL it was to try to mitigate the crowd size since they did not have the full operation of staffers at the event.
Those who could not get tested on Friday have two opportunities in New Castle County on Saturday.
- Seeds of Greatness Ministries - 828 Frenchtown Road, New Castle - 11-3 p.m.
- Hicks Anderson Community Center - 600 North Madison Street, Wilmington - 1-4 p.m. (Walk-Up Only)
New Castle County is also scheduled to be back at Delcastle on Friday, July 31 from 9-1 p.m.