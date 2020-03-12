Major League Baseball will delay the start of the season by at least two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The league announced it was suspending all Spring Training games. It made the decision after a conference call of the 30 clubs and in consultation with the players association. Their release said they will continue to monitor ongoing events with the pandemic.
MLB is the latest pro sports league to take this step. The NBA, NHL and Major League Soccer all announced earlier they were suspending their seasons.