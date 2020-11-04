One-third of students returned to Heritage Elementary School in Pike Creek for in-person learning Monday for the first time since March, only to be told, they'd revert back to remote learning for the remainder of the week.
A mold issue, first reported by WDEL, on October 27--one week before students and staff were slated to return to the classroom for in-person learning--is persisting in the building that dates back to the 1960s.
After a round of cleaning, new air quality tests found elevated levels of mold Tuesday.
"Certainly, there were rooms where it was much better, and the numbers were...lower...certainly there were rooms where it showed the cleaning had worked and decreased the spore count, and there were some rooms that were a bit concerning...and [we] expected to have seen them to be lower," said Assistant Red Clay Superintendent Ted Ammann.
Schools were closed for Election Day Tuesday. That evening, a notice went out to parents via email informing them that their children would be under a remote learning plan for the rest of the week.
"The decision was made rather than open the schools back up for a day, and then doing the test, we would wait until we were confident that all rooms were going in the right direction and having fewer mold counts," said Ammann.
Ammann defended the decision to bring children and staff back in to the building Monday before the second round of air quality test results had been received, saying experts believed the problem would have been resolved.
"If I believed kids were in harm, we wouldn't have brought them in. We believed it was certainly better than it had been the week before with our custodial crew cleaning as well as SERVPRO they did that cleaning," said Ammann. "Had we had the results Sunday and seen them, we would have closed on Monday, but we didn't have the results, and the experts we talked to believed everything would be in good shape and that the testing was that last step to confirm that the cleaning got all the surface mold...the industrial hygienist, he had every reason to believe the results would be great, and so didn't really have any concerns with bringing kids back, and it wasn't until we got the results that he was sort of surprised."
Cleaning continues in the classrooms that are affected with air scrubbers and dehumidifiers functioning to keep humidity levels at 55% or below.
A third round of air quality testing is due back Friday, and Red Clay hopes Heritage students and staff can return, safely, to the building Monday.