The mother of a child whose remains were found in a burned section of Little Lass softball fields in Smyrna in 2019 now faces murder charges.
Kristie Haas, 28, the mother of 3-year-old Emma Cole, was indicted last month on charges of child abuse and child endangerment along with abuse of a corpse and reckless burning.
Tuesday, May 4, 2021, inside Smyrna Police headquarters, Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced upgraded charges of murder by abuse and neglect against Kristie Haas. The Delaware DOJ said evidence shows a pattern of abuse and neglect.
The little girl's stepfather, Brandon Haas, 38, was charged with child abuse and child endangerment. He does not face upgraded charges.
"In all my years as a prosecutor and as an attorney this has been one of the most heartbreaking investigations I have ever experienced," said Jennings.
"Here was a three year old victim stolen from the world. These are the crimes that keep us up at night as law enforcement, as parents, and as neighbors."
Brandon and Kristie Haas were detained in Pennsylvania on October 2, 2020, with assistance from the FBI and multiple state and local law enforcement agencies following a year-long investigation.
"Emma Grace had a full life left to live and that life was taken. At just three years old she was taken from her friends, her loved ones and her sisters and brother," said Rachel Byrd, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Baltimore Field Office. in a written statement. "When the most vulnerable of our citizens – our children – are victimized we will do everything in our power to hold the perpetrators accountable and to protect others from harm."
Kristie Haas could face life in prison if convicted. Brandon Haas faces up to 45 years in prison for his alleged role in Cole's death, if convicted. Both remain behind bars.
“Today we are closer to justice for Emma,” said Attorney General Jennings in a prepared statement. “Few towns in America are as tight-knit as Smyrna, and this murder shook the community to its core. From the beginning this case was not only deeply disturbing, but incredibly challenging to investigate; it was through sheer force of will and collaboration that Smyrna PD and the FBI cracked this case and that we were able to indict. Emma’s abusers and her murderer will be held accountable. We owe that to the excellent police work that went into this case.”
Jennings became emotional as she wrapped up her portion of the news conference.
"Today I think we need to hold our children and our grandchildren extra tight, because there are those who never had a chance, and Emma never had a chance given the abuse she endured over a very long period of time. This young child we have to remember in our hearts."