A bill released from the state Senate's Health and Social Services Committee Wednesday looks to ensure Delawareans never again have to make the choice of going to work sick or staying home and missing out on a paycheck.

On January 26, 2022, SS1 for SB1, Sen. Sarah McBride's "Healthy Delaware Families Act," was released with four committee members in favor, one abstention, and one unfavorable. The bill creates a statewide paid family and medical leave insurance program that would pay a weekly benefit of 80% of the covered individual's average weekly wages during the previous 12 months--the minimum length of time an individual would need to be employed at a company to qualify.

The bill has undergone significant revisions since its appearance in session last year before it stalled. While McBride (D-Wilmington) said she could defend every component of the original bill, she understood compromise was necessary to get anything done legislatively. Part of that compromise was delaying implementation until 2025, should the bill makes its way all the way through the General Assembly.

"What we know in other states is that paid family and medical leave is good for businesses, but as part of ongoing conversations, that was a request from various stakeholders, and that has been incorporated into the bill," McBride told WDEL Wednesday. "It's both a logistical compromise, to provide the state more time to build out the program, and a compromise with the business community to ensure that they have ample time to prepare for implementation and adoption of this benefit."

Another adjustment included leave only being provided for immediate family members, including parents, spouses, or children. Others were maintaining 12 weeks of parental leave, but slashing in half leave for medical care, leave to care for a seriously ill family member, and leave to "address the impact of a family member's military deployment," to six weeks.

Businesses with fewer than 25 employees would have to opt in to coverage for family caregiving and medical leave, while businesses with less than 10 would additionally have to opt in for parental leave. Businesses where two parents of a child work at the organization, they may be limited to a total of 12 weeks combined.

"Every single compromise is difficult," McBride said. "I could absolutely defend every single component of the original bill. I believe that the original Senate Bill 1 was a good policy, and would be a good policy for Delaware workers and businesses alike. So every compromise was was difficult. Every compromise was painful."

On the eve of Gov. John Carney's budget presentation Thursday, McBride was excited to see her legislation advance out of committee after having heard his very public support of SS1 for SB1 during his State of the State address the week prior.

"Supporting businesses also means supporting the employees who work there. We know workers are not just looking for a job today. They're looking for a way of life, especially as they start a young family. They believe that good jobs should also support their families when they need that support the most, and I agree," Carney said on January 20, 2022. "Senator McBride has introduced legislation that would build on the work we've done for state employees and extend paid leave into the private sector. It's the right thing to do and it will make Delaware more attractive for younger workers for whom we are competing every day. I'd like to thank Senator McBride and Representative [Debra] Heffernan (D-Bellefonte) for their leadership on this very important issue."

McBride said she'd "thoughtfully engaged" with Carney's with the governor's office on the issue after he displayed reluctance the previous session to sign off on the legislation if it made its way to his desk.

"It deserved conversation with stakeholders across the state, which is what I did over the last year, meeting with business groups, meeting with labor, meeting with healthcare providers, meeting with workers, meeting with Delawareans who would be impacted by paid family medical leave," she said. "Governor Carney's support in the State of the State was an incredibly exciting addition to the momentum that this legislation has right now as we head into March, and hopefully we have a vote on the floor of the Senate."

While both other lawmakers and members of the general public were largely supportive of the bill and called for its passage during Wednesday's committee hearing, there remained some reluctance, particularly among business-oriented groups, like Mike O'Halloran, representing National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB)-Delaware.

He took particular umbrage with the fund taking up to 1% of a paycheck, matched by both employee and employer, to fund the program.

"Unfortunately, even with these changes, SS1 for SB1 is out of reach for Delaware small businesses. NFIB's jobs report for December shows nearly half--48% of all small business owners--are raising their compensation, up four points from November's jobs report, and a 48-year record-high reading," he said. "That means our job creators are doing what they can to attract and retain employees, but they're doing so within their means. In fact, when surveyed, 74% of Delaware members oppose the creation of a paid leave insurance fund that is paid for by a payroll tax, such as this."

Scott Kidner, of the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce, and Joseph Fitzgerald, of the Ne Castle County Chamber of Commerce, both expressed thanks to the senator for her continued work finding compromise to the various portions of the edited bill, but maintained trepidation even in its current form.

"A number of concerns remain among our membership," Fitzgerald said. "Many small businesses and nonprofits will find it exceedingly difficult to temporarily replace employees while out on leave. A few examples include companies using skilled trades people, educational institutions, medical practices, mobile practices, tech startups, etc. The payroll contribution required of employers will constitute a considerable expense for many small businesses and nonprofits."

On the other side of the coin, many groups focused on workers or the betterment of humanity expressed support for how the implementation of such a bill would contribute to the betterment of society for individuals, like Charito Calvachi-Mateyko, coordinator of the Delaware Civil Rights Coalition. She told the story of two working mothers who both had to step away from their jobs after contracting COVID-19.

"These two mothers who contribute tremendously to the economy became even more impoverished," she said. "And the industry lost two workers. A paid leave law will made a difference."

McBride said that's all she wants to accomplish.

"This is an important step forward to provide as much help as possible to as many Delawareans as possible," the senator said. "As we've seen over the last three years of this pandemic, no one should be forced to sacrifice their income in the face of an illness. And whether someone's dealing with COVID or cancer, whether it's a global public health crisis or an individual health crisis, the same principle and the same need applies."

Read the full bill here: