A malfunctioning power strip is being blamed for a Monday fire near St. Georges that left three homes damaged.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's office said their investigation into Monday evening's fire in the Highpointe at St. Georges development unveiled it started accidentally when a multi-outlet power strip failed inside a second-floor bedroom.
The fire caused an estimated $600,000 in damage between the three homes on Joseph Lane.
One firefighter suffered a hand injury while fighting the blaze, one occupant of the house escaped unharmed.