Dover International Speedway is offering people a chance to drive two laps on the famed "Monster Mile" if they get vaccinated during an event later this month.
The speedway is holding the "Race to End COVID" on Saturday October 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and again Sunday, October 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
One of the incentives is to allow up to 800 drivers aged 16 or older to drive their own car or truck for two laps of the one-mile track, behind the track's pace car, as they navigate the 24-degree turns of the concrete oval.
In addition, the first 250 people to sign up will received two tickets to the 2022 XFinity Series race in Dover. The free vaccination can either be the first, second, third, or booster, depending on which stage you are at. You can find more information on booster eligibility here.
Sign-ups for the driving slots, plus vaccine or testing appointments, opens at noon on Wednesday, October 6.
Track driving without an appointment will only be offered if there are available slots remaining.