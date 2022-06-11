An ordinance that would have protected selected Wilmington residents from having their water service shut down for lack of payment failed in a City Council committee this week.
Second District Councilwoman Shané Darby introduced two separate ordinances on the topic during a Finance and Economic Development Committee Meeting.
The first would have created a six-month moratorium for all delinquent customers, similar to a policy enacted in an emergency order early in the pandemic, but was lifted in 2021.
The second would have specifically exempted elderly and disabled residents, along with those having children under the age of five.
"I think it's so important to protect our senior population, our disabled population, and people who have babies in the home, to make sure they have somewhere to live and be, since they're usually on fixed or limited income," Darby said.
At issue wasn't whether the city should attempt to help people who couldn't pay water bills, but rather, how the city would account for the money lost during the potential moratoriums.
John Hawley of the city's Law Department spoke about the complete moratorium.
"Without passage of a revenue measure to offset any revenue that would be decreased by this ordinance, it would create an unbalanced annual operating budget in violation of City Charter 2-302."
Finance Director Brett Taylor estimated the city could lose $282,000 a month, or about $1.7 million over six months in unpaid water bills.
Darby was asked if she had a budget amendment to offer to make up the potential budget deficit, but said these were the only ordinances she had on the topic.
Taylor said 4,600 of the city's 36,000 customers are delinquent due to water usage.
Since July 2021, the city has issued 1,727 delinquency notices, but that only 127 residences have been disconnected, with some of those being now-vacant properties.
He could not spell out how many in that group are in the elderly, disabled, or young children categories, as the city does not keep demographic records on utility bills.
About 60% of the delinquent customers have come to the city for assistance, with the largest chunk taking advantage of the city's Utility Assistance Program, which has distributed $410,000 through ARPA and CARES Act funds.
Taylor said 231 of the 435 applications have been approved, with some of the declines coming because people were seeking help with bills not specifically covered by the assistance program, including cell phones.
98 people have also applied for the State Department of Health's Low Income Housing Water Assistance Program, with 79 being approved and another 16 pending.
$267,000 has been distributed through those funds.
The Wilmington Housing Authority also offers resources for those struggling to pay utility bills.
Darby was asked by Councilman Spadola how many people she believed qualified for one of the two moratorium groups, and she mentioned going to houses with the H.O.M.E.S. Campaign, but did not spell out how many cases they had come across.
"We are knocking on the doors, and we are seeing these specific populations affected, and that's why the legislation was drafted."
Darby invited Spadola to join H.O.M.E.S. during one of their events, which he accepted.
The ordinance for the complete six-month moratorium did not receive a second, and could be addressed again at a later time.
The one directed at the elderly, disabled, and residences with children was attempted to be tabled by Committee Chairman Chris Johnson, who had concerns over the legality without the corresponding budget amendment.
His attempt failed 2-3, setting up a decisive committee vote.
Council President Trippi Congo and Councilman Nathan Fields voted in favor of the moratorium, while Council members Zanthia Oliver, Loretta Walsh, Spadola, and Johnson voted against. Michelle Harlee was absent.
Darby is not a member of the committee, so she did not have a vote.
The ordinance could be reconsidered in the future if one of the members decides to flip their vote.