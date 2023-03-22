More Delawareans will find it easier and more affordable to connect to high-speed Internet in their homes.
The state has been in the midst of a broadband expansion, but the cost could still be a barrier for families and individuals. Now, the State of Delaware and communities up and down the state are looking to spread awareness about the availability of discounted Internet service, and a possible credit on a device to make it work.
The Affordable Connectivity Program developed out of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. EducationSuperHighway, a non-profit, is part of the initiative.
According to ESH Vice President of Government Affairs Adeyinka Ogunlegan, the Internet has "become something that's really embedded in our lives, and the Affordability Connectivity Program allows those for whom cost has been a primary barrier to now have an opportunity to connect."
Income guidelines apply similar to WIC, SNAP and other government programs. The credit is available through the local service provider.
"You can let them know you've enrolled in the program and provide them with the code you were given once your eligibility is verified, and that is directly applied to your bill," Ogunlegan said.
A discount could also be available toward a laptop, computer or tablet.
“Stable, high-speed internet connection is critical for all Delaware families, students, and businesses. The Affordable Connectivity Program will help ensure everyone has internet access for school, work, health care, and more,” Governor John Carney said.
"High-speed Internet is essential in today's world for people to learn, compete and thrive," Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said. "We are happy to do our part to educate our residents about this special opportunity so that they can maximize their potential."
"Broadband is one of the most transformative technologies of our generation, but too many people are left behind because they don't have reliable, affordable access to the internet," EducationSuperHighway CEO Evan Marwell said. "We applaud Governor Carney's bold leadership and are ready to work with the mayors and community leaders of Dover, Georgetown, Milford, Seaford, and Wilmington to remove the barriers that keep households in the nation's most under-resourced communities offline."
As of this week, these communities have been a part of the outreach effort:
- Arden
- Bethel
- Bowers Beach
- Cheswold
- Clayton
- Delaware City
- Dover
- Georgetown
- Kenton
- Milford
- Newark
- Seaford
- Smyrna
- Townsend
- Wilmington