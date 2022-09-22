The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is expanding upon eligibility for individuals to get vaccinated against the monkeypox virus (MPX). As of Thursday, there are 35 cases of monkeypox in Delaware recorded.
The vaccine is now expanded to be available for all:
-gay, bisexual and transgender or nonbinary persons having sex with men
-females having sex with gay, bisexual, non-binary, or transgender males
-health care workers who are providing direct patient care to confirmed/suspected MPX cases
Recent data suggests that health care workers exposed to monkeypox are likely at a low risk of contracting the virus, whether the worker had proper personal protective equipment or not.
The vaccines continue to be available for those who are suspected to have been exposed to the virus within the last 14 days, and those who have had sex with men and multiple other partners in the last 14 days. Those who are immunocompromised, have HIV, have had an STI in the last 6 months, and those that are engaging in high-risk activities are also in the higher risk group for contracting monkeypox. Other individuals that are at higher risk of contraction and able to be vaccinated are listed on the DHSS website.
Newark Urgent Care, Beebe Healthcare, and DPH clinics (866-408-1899) are offering vaccinations at this time.
Signs and symptoms of monkeypox will appear within three weeks of exposure.
Common symptoms include:
-Rash
-Flu-like symptoms: fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, sore throat, cough, swollen lymph nodes, chills, or exhaustion.
DHSS advices anyone who contracts the virus to self-isolate until all lesions have resolved, the scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed. Avoid being intimate with others and make a list of your close and intimate contacts in the last 21 days.
It can take three to four weeks for all symptoms to fully heal.