The Delaware River and Bay Authority on Tuesday announced the Wilmington–New Castle Airport (ILG) had achieved "Primary Commercial Service Airport" (CSA) status after surpassing 10,000 commercial flight boardings in 2021.
Meeting the federal "enplanements" criteria for the year means ILG is now associated with primary airports and will be granted a minimum annual federal entitlement of $1 million--an $850,000 net increase for the airport, according to officials on November 30, 2021. It had previously been designated a "General Aviation Reliever Airport" and was eligible for $150,000.
"Wilmington–New Castle Airport is now one of only 385 airports nationwide--and the only such airport in Delaware--to be classified as a Primary CSA,” said DRBA Airport Director Stephen Williams. "It further validates the airport’s regional recognition as a low-cost leader with growing preference as an alternative, ease-of-use, secondary airport serving the Philadelphia Metro area. This milestone confirms that our customers really like our small airport [and] no-hassle travel experience.”
ILG was aided in meeting this criteria thanks to the return of Frontier Airlines on February 11, 2021, which hosts regular service to Orlando, Florida, on a 180-seat Airbus A320.
Officials broke down the monthly enplanements as:
|February
|635
|March
|1313
|April
|1332
|May
|854
|June
|1110
|July
|1689
|August
|1584
|September
|645
|October
|1132
|November
|698