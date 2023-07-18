Delaware will make more free infant formula available across the state.
A state collaborative program began in February to allow families with children less than one year old to receive multiple canisters of formula similar to the popular brand Similac. The formula was approved by the Food and Drug Administration last year to address a shortage of infant formula.
"Care A2+ is equivalent to US produced cow milk formulas, providing similar nutritional standards. The distribution of free canisters of formula is a benefit to Delawareans in need of supplying their child under the age of one, with a formula that will meet their dietary needs," Pediatrician with Delaware Public Health Dr. Judith Gorra said.
Delaware, in partnership with Donate Delaware, purchased 44,000 canisters of Care A2+.
“Families are grappling with a lot of stressors these days, and for many the rising cost of living is make or break. Our initiative to provide free infant formula is just one way to take the pressure off of family budgets and relieves the worry about what comes next,” Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long said. “I want to remind families that they can visit one of the public distribution sites across the state to pick up free 28.2 oz Care A2+ infant formula cans. We are so grateful for the community partners, state leaders, and businesses who have stepped up to make this resource available for families – it shows how a small state can make a big impact.”
“This infant formula is available today for Delaware families that need it the most. I encourage families to seek out a distribution site,” Governor John Carney added. “I want to thank Lt. Governor Hall-Long and all of our partners for their continued hard work and dedication to Delaware families.”
For more information about the formula, please contact your pediatrician and visit the FDA’s website. Click here to learn more about the formula.
"Donate Delaware and its partners are excited about this opportunity to provide infant formula to those mothers and families throughout the State who cannot afford or have a hard time finding it due to limited supplies,” Donate Delaware CEO Dr. Robert Andrzejewski said. “Donate Delaware wants to thank Governor Carney, Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long, and their teams for allowing us to work on their behalf to distribute this infant formula statewide. We also want to thank Bank of America, Chip Rossi and Lanette Taylor-Sherman; the Food Bank of Delaware, Cathy Kanefsky and Trevor Turner; Daniel Nalley, Dr. Paul Zimmerman, and the Gensco Pharma team for their generous support.”