Six more monkeypox cases are being reported in Delaware, increasing the state's total to 17.
State health officials say three of the new cases are in New Castle County with three in Sussex County.
All are men ages 26 to 58. None of the cases are related to one another. All patients have reported recent high-risk intimate contact prior to contracting the virus.
Vaccine access has been expanded, with shots available for those who have been exposed, or who are at higher risk of being exposed to the virus, such as:
Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and have had multiple (more than one) or any anonymous sexual partners in a social network experiencing monkeypox activity, this includes meeting partners through an online website, digital application (“app”), or social event (e.g., a bar or party)
Transgender women or nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men
Sex workers (of any sexual orientation/gender)
Staff (of any sexual orientation/gender) at establishments where sexual activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs)
Eligible persons can be vaccinated at the following locations:
Beebe Healthcare, as of Friday, Aug. 26. Individuals can schedule an appointment at beebehealthcare.org/online-scheduling. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
DPH clinics: Individuals should call the MPX hotline at 866-408-1899 for a screening evaluation. Walk-ins at DPH clinics will not be accepted. Monkeypox vaccinations at DPH clinics will continue to prioritize individuals at highest risk after a DPH evaluation: persons known or presumed to be exposed to someone with MPX in the last 14 days, and certain individuals who have sex with men and who have had multiple sex partners within the past 14 days. As a result, appointments may need to be scheduled a few days out.
DPH and CAMP Rehoboth are hosting an event on Aug. 23 at CAMP’s Rehoboth Beach location. The pre-registration for this event is currently full. Walk-ins will not be accepted. DPH is also partnering with AIDS Delaware and the Delaware HIV Consortium to hold a vaccine clinic on Aug. 25 at the Community Services Building in Wilmington. This event is also full. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Health officials say the symptoms of monkeypox are similar to but milder than the symptoms of smallpox, with symptoms usually starting within three weeks of exposure to the virus. Most patients also develop a rash.
To learn more information about monkeypox, you can visit de.gov/monkeypox of call the state's hotline at 866-408-1899.