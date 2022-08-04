Delaware has recorded three more cases of monkeypox - bringing the total to six.
The Division of Public Health reported the new cases Thursday involving a 42-year-old Kent County man and two New Castle County men, one a 19-year-old, and one a 24-year old.
The cases are unrelated.
All three are self-isolating. Only one of the men reported close close contact with someone known to have monkeypox.
Although the federal health department has declared monkeypox a national public health emergency, state officials say there are no plans at this time to make a similar declaration in Delaware as, based on current numbers, the risk to the general public in Delaware continues to be low.
Health officials say the rate of serious illness or death from monkeypox also remains extremely low.
DPH launched a hotline for individuals with questions or concerns about monkeypox. The hotline number is 866-408-1899. It is staffed Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Questions may also be emailed to DPHCall@delaware.gov.