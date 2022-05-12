"It's a bunch of dang schoolgirls on the bus. There's probably some weed."
That's what a Liberty County Sheriff's deputy can be heard saying over police communications before a bus carrying the Delaware State University Women's Lacrosse Team had their property search during a traffic stop on April 20, 2022.
A deputy would later tell the student-athletes: "I'm not looking for a little bit of marijuana, but I'm pretty sure your guys's (sic) chaperones are probably going to be disappointed if, uh, we find it.'
Earlier this week, Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman said he bus was stopped and because it had committed a traffic violation--driving in the left lane--while traveling through an interstate corridor which is the focus of efforts to prevent trafficking and drug transportation.
Bowman said at the time no person or personal property had been searched, but that a drug-sniffing dog had indicated on the bus, which would have provided them cause to conduct a search had they wanted. He also brushed off claims of racial profiling, stating when the bus was pulled over the tinted windows prevented deputies from knowing who was inside.
After body camera footage of the incident was released publicly Wednesday, May 11, 2022, some of those details were contradicted. The video clearly shows officers going through several of the student-athlete's bags, and even prodding into one woman's unopened gift from her aunt, which turned out to be a dictionary.
The DSU team says police might not have known the demographic makeup on the bus prior to the stop, but feel the predominantly Black individuals on the bus certainly played into how long the stop lasted and how thoroughly their property was searched, despite nothing illegal being found.
They also felt the officers talked down to them and profiled them when suggesting he was sure he would find something illicit, sp they should preemptively confess to the possession of such items. An officer captured on video recorded by one of the team members can be heard explaining the athletes should fess up and admit ownership prior to the search if they're carrying anything illicit in their luggage through Georgia, where marijuana "is still illegal," because he's likely going to find anything they potentially could be hiding and, if he has to find it, he won't be able to "help them."
Following the release of the body camera footage, DSU President Tony Allen said he's left with "more questions than answers."
"Sheriff Bowman insists that personal items were not searched; the video clearly shows officers searching toiletries and clothes, and even cutting open a family graduation gift. Sheriff Bowman said the officers were unaware of the nature of the passengers on the bus; the audio clearly demonstrates that the officers were aware both that this was a busload of 'schoolgirls,' and that they did not expect to find anything other than marijuana, which the officer who entered the bus said they were not looking for," Allen said in an issued statement. "It has become abundantly more clear that this incident must be investigated by objective, external authorities. We continue to push forward toward that objective."
That call for an independent review of the incident was echoed by Attorney General Kathy Jennings, whose name--along with Delaware's federal delegation--was invoked by Allen in the immediate fallout after the incident came to light in May. Jennings issued a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice on the same day the body camera footage was released, stating she was glad to know the incident was already on the department's radar and looked forward to their findings. She wrote:
"These students and coaches were not in the proverbial wrong place at the wrong time. They hail from one of the oldest and finest HBCUs in the country. By all accounts these young women represented their school and our state with class – and they were rewarded with a questionable-at-best search through their belongings in an effort to find contraband that did not exist. Not only did the deputies find nothing illegal in the bags; they did not issue a single ticket for the alleged traffic infraction."
Read the entire letter here:
An attorney with the ACLU of Delaware, Dwayne Bensing said while some traffic stops do lead to legitimate arrests for serious crimes, people of color are often over-policed.
"I think that our 4th Amendment protections are pretty limited when it comes to the exercise of our vehicles," Bensing said. "I don't think that those officers would admit that they treated these young women any differently than they would've treated a bus full of blonde, blue-eyed Villanova students, but we know that our internal biases do come into play."
NBC10's Tim Furlong contributed to this report.