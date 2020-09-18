More than 32,000 Delawareans who aren't typically required to fie federal income tax returns may be eligible for stimulus payments they've not yet received, officials announced Friday.
State Treasurer Colleen Davis explained individuals to monitor their mail for a letter from the IRS informing them of their possible eligibility, and urged non-filers to utilize the Payment information tool prior to the October 15, 2020, deadline to register.
“According to the IRS, letters are going to 32,875 Delawareans who don’t have to file a return,” Davis said. “Though the federal government has already sent payments to almost 500,000 people in Delaware, I want to make sure everyone gets a payment who is entitled to.”
Even those who don't work or have no earned income may be eligible, though the filing tool should be used for those who do not normally and are not planning to file a federal income tax return for 2019 for any reason--including for having income less than $12,200, or $24,000 if married filing jointly, no income at all, or are homeless.