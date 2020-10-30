More than 60 people were charged with violating the city's gathering restrictions in the middle of a global pandemic, Newark Police announced Friday.
According to authorities, with assistance from the Delaware Police Department, three separate loud music complaints late Thursday night into early Friday morning led to more than 60 people being charged with an unlawful social gathering.
The first occurred at 11:52 p.m. on October 29, 2020, at a residence in the unit block of New London Avenue. There, authorities said roughly 30 to 40 in and outside the residence were spotted, and some fled when they spotted police. Police charged 18 people at the scene.
At 11:57 p.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 600 block of Lehigh Road, where they found more than a dozen people inside. Some fled the apartment by climbing out windows when police arrives. Police charged 12 people at the scene.
Finally, police were dispatched to the unit block of South Chapel Road at 1:18 a.m. and found numerous people inside the residence there. Officers cited 33 people at the scene.
All individuals charged were released upon a future appearance in Newark Alderman's Court at a later date.
The unlawful social gathering ordinance is more strict than the governor's State of Emergency declaration, and orders:
- No more than 12 people who do not reside together at the residence to gather privately indoors.
- No more than 20 people who do not reside together at the residence to gather outside a private residence, including yards and porches or decks.
Permits must be obtained from the City Manager for gatherings that exceed these numbers. Penalties can range from community service to fines. Anyone present, not just organizers, can be charges.