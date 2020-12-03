At the start of the 39th week of Delaware's State of Emergency, indicators across the board are reaching into the red category or trending upward as novel coronavirus COVID-19 continues to spread.
Public health officials reported 754 new cases Thursday, once again setting a new single-day record. The average daily increase in new cases stands at 555--crashing past the previous high set in April of 239. New cases per 100,000 residents stands at 337. To return to the yellow category, that number needs to be below 100.
The average percentage of positive tests has reached 8%--the number previously set by Governor John Carney as the threshold which would trigger the closure of schools to in-person instruction, and move them to remote only.
Hospitalizations continue to rise, with 277 now receiving care. That's the highest it's been since mid-May, though it remains below April's record of 337. Both hospital and ICU capacity remain "stable," with means ICUs are less than 25% occupied, and hospitals are less than 98% occupied.
While there were no new fatalities reported Thursday, Delaware's total number of death associated with COVID019 stood at 779.
While, statewide, Delaware remains in the yellow designation, restrictions are again beginning to tighten. Indoor dining is only permitted at 30% of the establishment's capacity, and indoor gathering are restricted to 10 people. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people.
The Delaware River and Bay Authority will re-institute COVID-based travel restrictions for the Cape May-Lewes Ferry beginning December 7, 2020. All foot and bicycle travel will be suspended, though the vehicle transport schedule will not be reduced. Grain on the Rocks will remain open in Lewes, but the Cape May terminal gift shop will be closed.
The first vaccines in the state could arrive before the end of the month, officials said, but would be rolled out first to frontline health care workers, then essential workers and first responders, followed by high-risk adults.