Another 9,000 Delawareans filed for unemployment for the first time last week.
For April 12, 2020, to April 18, the Delaware Department of Labor announced Thursday, April 23, that 9,294 individuals filed new unemployment insurance claims.
Since March 15, 71,122 individuals have filed for assistance during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
- February 23 - February 29 - Initial Claims 527
- March 1 - March 7 - Initial Claims 520
- March 8 - March 14 - Initial Claims 473
- March 15 - March 21 - Initial Claims 10,720
- March 22 - March 28 - Initial Claims 18,987
- March 29 - April 4 - Initial Claims 18,863
- April 5 - April 11 - Initial Claims 13,258
- April 12 - April 18 - Initial Claims 9,294
---
This story is breaking and will be updated