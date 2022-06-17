A majority of the gun package introduced by Delaware's Democratic lawmakers earlier this month passed the state Senate, but with one notable exception.
Bills banning the sale of assault weapons, limiting high-capacity magazines, strengthen gun background checks, holding fun manufacturers and dealers liable for reckless actions, and banning the use of devices converting handguns into automatic weapons all passed on mostly partisan lines Thursday evening.
HB451, which would raise the minimum age from 18 to 21 to purchase most firearms in Delaware, with some exceptions, was tabled by Sen. Dave Sokola, creating an incomplete package.
The Senate considered the catalogue of bills for over four hours, with the most amount of time centered around HB450, which bans the sale of assault weapons.
Sen. Nicole Poore (D-Bear) said Delaware needs to respond after the nationwide outbreak of mass shootings.
"What is not compatible to me is sitting on our hands and doing nothing while children across our country are being torn apart by the kind of high powered weapons that exist to serve only one purpose. AK-47's are not made for hunting."
One Republican challenge to the bill came from Sen. David Lawson (R-Marydel) who continuously challenged Democrats to define what an assault weapon is, other than by the list of guns listed in the legislation.
"The bill is written by people that do not understand firearms. They do not understand terminal ballistics vs. internal/external ballistics, what happens when a round strikes?"
Sen. Gerald Hocker (R-Ocean View/Bethany) queried Poore about the amount of times these weapons have been used in Delaware.
HOCKER: Do you know how many times they have been used for criminal activity here in Delaware?
POORE: I do not...
HOCKER: The guns on that list...
POORE: I do not, but I would be happy...
HOCKER: Zero.
The bill ultimately went to a vote, with a 13-8 tally approving the bill.
Democrat Sen. Bruce Ennis (D-Townsend) joined the 7 Republican Senators dissenting on the bill.
Next up was HB 451, which after the two hour debate on the previous measure, was quickly tabled without discussion.
SB8, sponsored by Sen. David Sokola (D-Newark), prevents turning a semiautomatic gun into a machine gun.
"There's no legitimate use for these devices. There's no legitimate reason we'd want our law enforcement outgunned like this, we should act swiftly to ban them here in Delaware."
Sen. Lawson, a former gun shop owner, voiced his concerns on this bill as well.
"My concern is that it does ban semiautomatic (weapons), and therefore it goes in the face of the intent of the bill. I ask that we amend it if possible."
The bill passed by the same 13-8 split as HB451.
SB6 would prohibit the manufacture or sale of high-capacity magazines of more than 17 rounds.
It passed, once again, 13-8.
A corresponding bill (SB 323) offered by Republican Sen. Brian Pettyjohn (R-Georgetown), that would allow Delaware businesses who produce magazines to sell them to out-of-state interests, passed 20-0, with Ennis opting not to vote despite being in the room.
Pettyjohn pointed out there is a Georgetown business that produces 30, 20, 15, and 10 round magazines.
Discussion segued to Senate Bill 302, named by Democrats in honor of Keshall "KeKe" Anderson after she was killed by a gun obtained through a straw purchase.
Kisha Bailey, KeKe's mother, told the Senate, "my daughter was on her way home, and she was shot and killed by an illegal gun made from a straw purchase when all the signs were there. The merchant disregarded them all, and made the purchase which detailed in the death of my daughter. The fact that the merchant isn't held responsible because of an immunity law, that's unfair."
Sen. Bryan Townsend (D-Brookside) emphasized that manufacturers and dealers would not be in a straight liability situation, but rather intent would have to be proven to a judge or jury.
"This legislation does not say that 'hey, if you put an ad out, and the gun is used in a crime, you are liable.' It's a much deeper issue than that, requiring all types of other findings by a jury."
Sen. Bryant Richardson (R-Delmar/Laurel) questioned why manufactures had to be involved in the liability.
"In a lot of cases, when there's a lawsuit, you look for deep pockets. I guess a gun manufacturer would provide some deep pockets. I just think adding the manufacturer to this is unfair to the manufacturer."
Sen. Hocker, who owns a business that sells guns, took exception to businesses having liability.
"It's going to be very costly to businesses, because situations do get made up when it comes to thinking that there's big bucks out there."
Senate Minority Caucus attorney Anthony Delcollo was asked by Hocker about those legal costs for gun businesses who might get caught up in a straw purchase liability case.
"I don't see insurance coverage people available, and I don't see it being affordable for a small business," later adding "because of the way this is drafted, I would recommend that they close up shop (if they are sued)."
Once again, it was a 13-8 vote to pass the bill.
One final gun-related bill was HB423, which reinstates background checks through the Firearm Transaction Approval Program, which takes advantage of the FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System.
That bill had the approval of all 62 Delaware senators and representatives this week, and heads to Governor Carney.
House Bill 450 is also heading to the Governor's desk, while the Senate Bills are all heading to the House. It's unclear when HB 451 will be reconsidered.