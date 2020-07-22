Most University of Delaware students won't be returning to campus this fall like they had planned.

In a letter to the campus community Wednesday, University President Dennis Assanis said most instruction will be offered online, in a pivot from what was announced last month, when the university said it planned to run a "normal" on-campus semester, with a mix of in-person and face-to-face instruction, this fall until Thanksgiving.

University of Delaware plans to run normal on-campus fall semester until Thanksgiving University of Delaware students will be welcomed back to campus for fall semester as origina…

"This latest development certainly does not reflect how we would like to begin a new academic year; we want all Blue Hens back on campus as soon as possible," said Assanis. "To make that happen, however, this pivot is necessary."

As part of the change, only select courses will have in-person instruction on-campus, and only students enrolled in those specific, limited classes will be permitted to reside in residence halls. International students as well as students in field placement or clinical rotations, and those experiencing "housing hardships" may also be permitted to live in dorms.

As a result, all residence halls will be converted into single-occupancy rooms. Face masks will be required on all parts of campus, outside personal living spaces, and no guests will be permitted in residence halls, the university said.

Classes will still begin on September 1, as previously scheduled, and all courses and final exams will be online following Thanksgiving break.

Article continues below advertisement

All students, faculty, and staff upon their return to campus will be subject to a COVID-19 test. Students on-campus, along with staff, will also complete a daily electronic health-screening questionnaire. Those who are feeling sick or have had close contact with someone who's tested positive for COVID-19 will be advised not to come to campus.

Tuition will remain flat for the upcoming school year, the letter said.

"I understand that not being together right now feels disruptive...displacing the connected experience we all share on campus. But, be assured, we will get there," Assanis said in the letter to the campus community.

"I pledge to you that we will seize the earliest opportunity to fully return to campus as soon as conditions permit in the 2020-21 academic year, but we must do this thoughtfully and responsibly. I am very optimistic that we will emerge stronger than ever by taking decisive measures now to ensure that UD will thrive for years to come," said Assanis.

Last week, the university announced the suspension of its fall sports season. Commencement for the Class of 2020 was also postponed until June of 2021.

Delaware Technical Community College announced earlier this month that its fall semester would also be virtual while Delaware State University, at least for now, announced students will return to campus in the fall due to widespread testing made possible through a partnership with Testing for America.