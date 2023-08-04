Repeating a scene that played out last weekend for the girls Under-10 softball team, police vehicles, fire trucks, medic units, and utility trucks, escorted a pair of boys baseball teams from the Middletown-Odessa-Townsend (MOT) Little League who are on their way to regional championships.
The caravan headed to New England on Friday morning, August 4, 2023, where the Under-10 baseball team plays in Cranston, Rhode Island, and the major baseball team will be in Bristol, Connecticut.
The girls Under-10 softball team made it to the regional championship game before falling to Pennsylvania on Thursday 1-0.