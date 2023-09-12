Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Roxana on Sunday afternoon, September 10, 2023.
According to police the accident occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Bayard Road near Zion Church Road.
Investigators said the motorcyclist missed a curve in the road and the motorcycle went into a wet, grassy area where it overturned.
The motorcycle and biker slid back into the roadway where the victim was partially ejected.
The victim, a 78-year old man from Ocean View, Delaware, was pronounced dead at the hospital.