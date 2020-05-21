Two people were sent to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Stanton forced the closure of the left turn lane from Main Street onto northbound Limestone Road in Stanton for about a half hour.
The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, with a nearby DELDOT traffic camera showing the apparent driver and a passenger being seen on the road as ambulances arrived onto the scene.
There was no immediate indication on the condition of the two apparent injured people, or how the crash happened.