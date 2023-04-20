A motorcyclist and his passenger are both in serious, but stable, condition following a crash along Route 13 near New Castle Thursday afternoon.
New Castle County Paramedics said they responded to North Dupont Highway (Route 13 Northbound) opposite the New Castle Airport at around 3:49 p.m., finding two people suffering from abrasions and possible head injuries.
The 71-year-old man driving the motorcycle and his 65-year-old woman passenger, were both taken to Christiana Hospital.
Delaware State Police are investigating the cause of their crash, with involved a second vehicle.
Paramedics did not report an injury from that vehicle.