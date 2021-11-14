A 37-year-old Dover resident died of injuries he suffered in a crash involving his motorcycle and a car Friday night.
The victim was riding northbound on Kenton Road near Maple Dale Road around 11:20 p.m. on November 12, 2021, when a car turned left from Maple Dale Road onto Kenton Road, into the motorcycle's path, Delaware State Police said.
The resulting collision threw the victim off the bike, which ended up partly in a nearby home's front yard.
The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, while the driver of the car was treated for minor injuries and released.
Police are withholding the dead man's name until his family can be notified.
The accident is still under investigation by the Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit, and police are asking anyone who may know something about the crash to call Sgt. John Wheatley at 302.698.8451.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.