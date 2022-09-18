A 26-year-old man is recovering from serious injuries after his motorcycle rear-ended a dump truck.
New Castle County Paramedics along with Aetna Hose and Christiana Fire Company rescue personnel and a Delaware State Police helicopter were sent to I-95 northbound near the Old Baltimore Pike Industrial Park around 2:40 Friday afternoon.
The victim, who had been knocked off his motorcycle by the force of the collision, was treated at the scene for broken bones and possible head and internal injuries.
He was in serious, but stable condition when he was airlifted to Christiana Hospital.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.