A motorcyclist is in critical condition after being involved in a crash along I-495 southbound Thursday evening.
New Castle County Paramedics said the crash occurred just after 10 p.m. along 495 near the southern Route 13 interchange, involving a 3-wheeled motorcycle and a DELDOT truck that was responding to a disabled motorist.
They found a 45-year-old man suffering from a possible head and internal injuries along with extremity injuries.
He was taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.
A DelDOT spokesman told WDEL that their employee and the driver of the disabled vehicle were uninjured.
Delaware State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.