A motorcyclist was critically injured a crash with a car in Newark Thursday night.
New Castle County Paramedics were joined by Aetna, Hose, Hook and Ladder crews at the scene of the accident on Capitol Trail near Brewster Drive at about 8:02 p.m.
The car hit the motorcycle, throwing the rider to the pavement.
The rider, a man about 25 years old, was treated at the scene for arm and leg fractures and possible internal injuries and taken to Christiana Hospital.
One of the car's occupants is in stable condition at Christiana--the other refused medical treatment.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.