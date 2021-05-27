A 54-year old New Castle man is dead following a head-on crash between a motorcycle and an SUV on River Road (Route 9) south of New Castle on Wednesday afternoon, May 26, 2021.
Good Will Fire Company rescue crews, and New Castle County paramedics, responded around 5:15 p.m. to the collision on a relatively straight stretch of roadway in the area of Saienni Boulevard.
Delaware State troopers said the motorcycle was southbound on Route 9, crossed over the double yellow line, and hit a northbound SUV.
The motorcyclist was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.
The road was closed for about four hours while the crash was investigated.
It's the second fatal accident in New Castle County involving a motorcycle in the past week.
May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.