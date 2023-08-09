A 24-year old man from Bear is dead after his motorcycle slammed into an SUV at the intersection of Summit Bridge Road and Armstrong Corner Road Tuesday night, August 8, 2023.
Delaware State Police said the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed and passing vehicles on the shoulder of southbound Summit Bridge Road when it hit the side of the SUV which was making a left turn.
The victim was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The 17-year old driver of the SUV was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The Collision Reconstruction Unit at Troop 2 is investigating.