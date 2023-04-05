The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident Tuesday evening, April 4, 2023, in Red Lion.
Troopers said a motorcycle was northbound on Red Lion Road behind a vehicle turning right onto Hunters Run Way. The turning vehicle was partially in the right turn lane and partially in the travel lane.
According to investigators, the motorcyclist attempted to pass the turning vehicle on the left, crossed over the double yellow line, and collided with a southbound car that was turning left onto Hunters Run Way.
The motorcyclist, a 28-year old man from Bear, was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital.