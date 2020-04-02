A motorcyclist was killed as the result of a crash along Route 40 in Bear on Thursday afternoon.
Delaware State Police say a motorcycle, being ridden by a 23-year-old Newark man, was traveling east on Route 40 [Pulaski Highway] approaching Buckley Boulevard when a vehicle crossed into its path.
Police say a 49-year-old Bear-area man was traveling west on Route 40, and made a left turn through a flashing red arrow to go onto Buckley Boulevard.
As his Jeep was crossing the roadway, the motorcycle hit the right front side of the Jeep, ejecting the motorcyclist.
The Newark man was transported to Christiana Hospital, where he later died.
The driver and passenger of the Jeep were wearing seat belts and were uninjured.
Route 40 was closed for three hours.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Cpl. M Calio of the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 302-365-8483.