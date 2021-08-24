A 29-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning, August 24, 2021, when his motorcycle collided with a car in the Castle Hills community.
New Castle County police say the accident happened just before 6 a.m. on Moores Lane.
Officers report a car, driven by a 19-year-old woman, turned left onto Pierson Place and was hit by the motorcycle.
The victim, identified as Seth Hoffman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car was treated and released for minor injuries.
New Castle County Police Traffic Services Unit is investigating the accident, but they said at this point impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.