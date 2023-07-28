A crash between a motorcycle and a car on Route 1 in Middletown has claimed the life of the motorcycle operator, who was also struck by another vehicle.
Delaware State Police said the southbound motorcyclist was apparently going at a high rate of speed at about 12:21 a.m. Friday and traveled into another lane as he approached a moderate curve. Then he collided with the back of a car. The 47-year-old Dover man was thrown from the motorcycle, and was hit by a southbound pick-up truck. He died at the scene.
The other drivers were not injured, according to State Police.
Southbound Route 1 was closed near Route 299 for about four hours. State Police said the motorcyclist who died was not wearing a helmet.
The Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the cause of the crash. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed it is asked to call 302-365-8486 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.