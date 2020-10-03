A motorcyclist was killed when a car pulled out in front of him in the New Castle area Friday afternoon.
The motorcyclist was eastbound on Route 273 at the Airport Road intersection around 4 p.m. when the car traveled from the left turn lane into the motorcyclist's path, Delaware State Police said.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at a hospital; police are withholding his name pending notification of his family.
The driver of the car wasn't hurt.
Route 273 was closed between Appleby Road and Airport Road for more than two hours after the crash, which police said is still under investigation.