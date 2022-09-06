Mill Creek Fire Company shield
Delaware State Police are investigating an accident in Pike Creek on Monday afternoon, September 5, 2022, that killed a motorcyclist.

Mill Creek firefighters and New Castle County paramedics responded around 2:30 p.m. to Limestone Road (Route 7) at Carousel Park.

Troopers said a small SUV driven by a 71-year-old made a U-turn on Limestone Road in front of the motorcycle, and then proceeded to the right to turn into Carousel.

Police said the 29-year-old motorcyclist attempted to avoid the collision by also moving to the right, but hit the vehicle's right side followed by a curb and was ejected.

Medics pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

